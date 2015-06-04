版本:
Russia's GAZ to receive 16 bln rbls in state guarantees soon -minister

MOSCOW, June 4 Russian truck maker GAZ will soon receive state guarantees worth 16 billion roubles ($290 million), Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"The state guarantees for GAZ are in the end stage. That is that all the necessary measures ... have been taken. The company will receive these guarantees soon," he told reporters on the sidelines of a retail conference in Moscow. ($1 = 55.1050 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Katya Golubkova)

