公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 19:02 BJT

Russian gas exports to Europe fall to 147.2 bcm in 2014

MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey fell to 147.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year, down from 161.5 bcm in 2013, a Gazprom official told Reuters.

He did not provide any other details.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
