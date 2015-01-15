UPDATE 1-Russian gas exports to Europe fall to 147.2 bcm in 2014

(Adds details on production)

MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey fell to 147.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year, down from 161.5 bcm in 2013, a Gazprom official told Reuters.

He did not provide any other details but added that Gazprom's preliminary gas production fell to 443.9 bcm last year versus 487.4 bcm in 2013. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)