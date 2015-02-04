版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 15:34 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says Jan exports to Europe, Turkey reach 11.1 bcm

MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey reached 11.1 billion cubic metres in January, an official at Russian gas producer Gazprom told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gazprom's exports to Europe and Turkey reached 147.2 billion cubic metres last year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

