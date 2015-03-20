版本:
Russia's Q2 gas price for Ukraine seen at $348/1,000 cm without discount - Ifx

MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's gas price for Ukraine is seen at $348 per 1,000 cubic metres in the second quarter of this year, not including a potential discount, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Friday.

Novak is in Brussels for gas talks between Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the European Commision. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
