Russia's Gazprom reports 9-month net profit down 35 pct y/y

MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, said on Thursday its net profit for nine months stood at 556.3 billion roubles ($8.13 billion), down 35 percent year-on-year.

The company said in a statement that it had set aside 83.9 billion roubles in provisions for Ukraine's gas debt. ($1 = 68.4410 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
