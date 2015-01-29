UPDATE 2-Gazprom profits hit by Ukraine dispute and weaker rouble

* Gazprom third quarter profit down 60 pct

* Gazprom hit by weaker rouble, provisions for Ukraine's gas debt

* Warns of further pain from weaker oil price (Adds analyst, background)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Jan 29 Russian state gas producer Gazprom suffered a 60 percent slump in third quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by the weaker rouble and after exports were halted to Ukraine over a pricing dispute.

The world's biggest natural gas company's third quarter net profit fell to 105.7 billion roubles ($1.52 billion), down from 276 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier though better than analysts' predicted.

Gazprom warned lower oil prices could curtail its investment plans.

The firm stopped supplying Ukraine with gas in June in a dispute over pricing and debt, which hurt its revenues. In its nine-months report, it said it has also put aside 83.9 billion roubles to cover Ukraine's gas debt.

As ties between Moscow and the West fell to post-Cold War lows over Russia's role in the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the rouble has plunged on weaker oil prices and sanctions. Gazprom was hit with a foreign exchange loss of 320.7 billion roubles in the nine-month period versus a loss of 115.4 billion roubles a year ago.

Alexander Nazarov, an analyst with Gazprombank, said Gazprom's third quarter results showed currency losses of 273 billion roubles. The rouble plunged more than 40 percent last year, with its steepest declines in the fourth quarter.

The debt and pricing dispute with Ukraine led to Gazprom having its lowest annual gas output of 444 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2014.

Ukraine was once Gazprom's largest export market, but it has cut imports from Moscow from 59 bcm in 2006 to just 14.5 bcm last year.

This year, Ukraine's Naftogaz plans to buy around 8 bcm from Russia.

Russia and Ukraine reached an interim gas deal agreement in October and Kiev paid off part of its debts to Gazprom, which the Russian producer now puts at $2.44 billion.

Kiev disagrees with this estimate and the agreement expires at the end of March.

In Vienna, Sergei Komlev, a directorate head at Gazprom, told a conference: "We are doing our utmost to resolve problems with (Ukraine's) Naftogaz."

He said that Moscow did not want to "endanger the well-earned trust of our European partners" which get around a third of their gas needs from Russia, half of it via Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers were meeting later on Thursday to consider imposing new sanctions on Russia. Moscow has backed separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, although it denies sending in troops or weapons.

OUTLOOK

Gazprom said that its net profit in the first nine months of 2014 was down 35 percent year-on-year at 556.3 billion roubles.

"Further falls (in oil) may negatively affect our business ... (and) the ability to finance planned capital investments," Gazprom said in its statement.

Oil prices have fallen 60 percent since June. Gas prices usually lag oil by six to nine months. Gazprom's results include its oil unit as well, Gazprom Neft, which is also drilling for Arctic and shale oil, areas both hit by sanctions.

Nazarov cautioned against overreacting to Gazprom's outlook on the possible impact of lower oil prices.

"Gazprom's short-term debt which they should pay off by September-end of 2015 was at 331 billion roubles while EBITDA generated in the third quarter alone - 475 billion roubles," he said.

Gazprom is the last large Russian company to report third quarter results. Its oil peer, the state oil company Rosneft and gas firm Novatek earlier posted similarly steep falls in third-quarter earnings. ($1 = 69.3260 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow, additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Elaine Hardcastle)