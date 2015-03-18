UPDATE 3-GM to shut Russian plant as sales slide

* GM to shut St Petersburg factory
By Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, March 18 General Motors Co will
shut its Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand in the
country, taking a $600 million charge as it restructures its
business to cope with a deepening downturn, the U.S. carmaker
said on Wednesday.
After several years of growth in excess of 10 percent, car
sales in Russia shrank in 2014 as the economy weakened because
of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a slide in oil
prices.
The rouble also tumbled last year, making consumers think
twice about large purchases and manufacturers find ways to cut
costs.
The U.S. carmaker said it would stop production at its St.
Petersburg plant which makes the Chevrolet Cruze, Opel Astra and
Chevrolet Trailblazer models by the middle of 2015. The closure
of the plant will mean the loss of 1,000 jobs.
It will wind down the Opel brand by December and stop
assembling mass-market Chevrolet cars at GAZ, a
Russian vehicle factory, to concentrate on premium car sales.
"This decision avoids significant investment into a market
that has very challenging long-term prospects," GM President Dan
Ammann said in a statement.
Russia's Economy Ministry said late on Wednesday that no
other foreign car company having an assembly line in Russia has
said it would leave the market, RIA news agency reported.
"The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia cannot agree
with the assessment of the market by one individual company,"
RIA cited the ministry's spokeswoman as saying.
GM said it would take around $600 million in special charges
related to the reorganisation of the Russian business, primarily
in the first quarter of 2015.
Russia accounted for 1.9 percent of GM's global sales in
2014, down from 2.6 percent in 2013.
RUSSIAN MARKET SHRINKS
The Russian car market is forecast to shrink by up to 35
percent in 2015 according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.
. The Russian Economy Ministry said it expects
the domestic car market to return to growth in 2016.
"The (growth) results can be undoubtedly achieved," the
ministry said, adding that the government's so-called
anti-crisis programme aimed at supporting domestic companies as
well as other forms of state support will help.
But analysts say Russia is in for tough times.
"At least 70 percent of cars currently sold in Russia are
sold at a loss. Auto groups only stay in this market to protect
their share in anticipation of growth," said Oleg Datskiv,
general director of online automobile portal Auto-dealer.ru.
GM said it would focus on the premium segment in Russia,
which has held up better than the mass market, with Cadillac and
some U.S.-built Chevrolet cars.
Opel sold 912 vehicles in Russia in February, an 86 percent
plunge on year-ago levels, said a spokesman at Opel's base in
the German town of Ruesselsheim.
Opel has raised prices several times to cope with the weak
rouble, which fell more than 40 percent against the dollar in
2014, causing volumes to plunge and losses-per-vehicle to rise,
the spokesman said.
Compared to some other foreign brands, Opel is hurt by a low
level of integration into the local market. It imports more than
half of all parts needed to assemble cars there.
By contrast, around 75 percent of car parts for
Renault-Nissan vehicles sold in Russia come
from local suppliers. This rate stands at about 60 percent for
Germany's Volkswagen.
