公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五

Russian competition watchdog opens case against Google-Ifax

MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's anti-monopoly service has launched an investigation into Google following a request made by Russia's biggest search site Yandex, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the regulator.

Yandex said on Wednesday it had asked the competition watchdog to investigate whether Google was abusing the dominance of its Android mobile operating system. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
