Russia sets limits on exporters' net forex assets

MOSCOW Dec 23 The Russian government told large
state exporting companies on Tuesday that by March 1 they must
bring their net foreign exchange assets back to the levels of
Oct. 1.
The government said in a statement on its website that the
instructions had been given to gas firm Gazprom, oil
firm Rosneft, diamond miners Alrosa and Kristall, and
oil company Zarubezhneft.
"These public companies will be required to submit a weekly
report to the Central Bank of Russia on the amount of their net
foreign exchange assets," the government said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)