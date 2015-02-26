Russia's Mail.ru warns on Headhunter deal, sees sales growth slowing

BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian Internet group Mail.ru said on Thursday the sale of its recruitment site might not be completed after the company saw an economic downturn constrain ad spending.
The company expects revenue growth of 7-12 percent after 14.8 percent in 2014 that included the results of the VKontakte social network on a pro-forma basis, it said in a statement.
"There is no change in the underlying environment from what we said previously ... As such we do not anticipate any near or medium term improvement in the display revenues, or in the Headhunter business," Mail.ru said.
Its deal to sell the Headhunter recruitment site to an investor consortium led by Elbrus Capital, agreed in November, has not been closed and there was no certainty that it would close, the company added.
Mail.ru, majority-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, had expected to close the deal worth 9.85 billion roubles ($162 million) in the first quarter of 2015.
The company also forecast a 2015 margin on earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation at 46-47 percent, down from 51.1 percent last year because of the foreign exchange impact on its dollar denominated costs. ($1 = 60.9400 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.
NEW YORK, May 8 Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.