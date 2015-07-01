Russia's Sberbank plans bankruptcy claims against Mechel subsidiaries

MOSCOW, July 1 Russian state lender Sberbank
intends to begin bankruptcy proceedings against three
subsidiaries of indebted miner Mechel, a bank official
said on Wednesday.
After months of discussions with lenders and government
officials to restructure its $6.6 billion net debt, Mechel has
reached agreements with all of its creditors except Sberbank,
Russia's largest bank by assets.
Maksim Degtyarev, head of the Distressed Assets Department
at Sberbank, said the bank would file bankruptcy claims against
Mechel's Yakutugol and Chelyabinsk metal factories and its
Bratsk ferroalloy plant.
"Today we filed a notice of intent to appeal to the
Arbitration Court to declare these companies bankrupt -- we will
have the right to (appeal) in 15 days," he told Reuters.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, borrowed
heavily before Russia's economic downturn, deepened by Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in global oil
prices, the country's main export commodity.
The miner said it hoped to solve its dispute with Sberbank
out of court, as it did with VTB bank and Gazprombank
in June.
"Mechel urges (Sberbank) to refrain from hasty actions that
could damage these profitable operations which employ more than
22,000 people," the company said in an emailed statement.
"Halting operations or disrupting the supply chain does not
improve the company's solvency," it said.
(Reporting by Okasan Kobzeva and Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing
by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Potter)