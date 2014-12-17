版本:
Russian PM says tough regulation of currency market not needed - Interfax

MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that tough regulation of the currency market was not needed and called for action based on market mechanisms, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Medvedev is holding a meeting of his Cabinet also attended by the heads of energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom , as well as the central bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Interfax also quoted Medvedev as saying the rouble's exchange rate was out of the comfort zone for the economy and that the current situation on the forex market was largely linked to the behaviour of Russian exporters. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Alexander Winning)
