Nestle keeps faith with Russia despite turmoil

MOSCOW, March 24 Swiss food group Nestle
said it had faith in the long-term potential of the
Russian market and would try to use more local materials and
ingredients to mitigate currency volatility.
International companies are grappling with a weak Russian
economy and a plunge in the value of the rouble after the West
imposed sanctions against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine
crisis and prices of oil, Russia's main export, dropped sharply.
"We are doing everything we can to continue development
despite the slowdown of the Russian economy. We are still
confident in Russia's long-term prospects," Maurizio Patarnello,
Nestle Russia CEO, said on Tuesday.
Nestle, maker of Nescafe coffee and Pro Plan pet food, has
nine manufacturing facilities in Russia. It invested 1.7 billion
roubles ($29. million) into a new factory producing baby food in
2014 out of total Russian investment of 4.6 billion roubles last
year.
Patarnello said that some 80 percent of packaging and 65
percent of raw materials used in production in Russia were
already sourced locally.
"When you manufacture 90 percent of what you sell here, then
you have to engage mostly with local suppliers. This is an
effort that we have been continuously doing since we started to
manufacture in this country," Patarnello told Reuters following
a news conference.
The company has nevertheless had to increase prices in
response to the plunging rouble, he said, but added that the
company focused on staying competitive when doing so.
Patarnello added Nestle could increase its advertising
expenditure in Russia this year.
"We believe that these times are also (times
of)opportunities, not only crisis," he said.
Nestle's sales in the Russia-Eurasia region rose 13 percent
last year in local currency terms to 86.4 billion roubles, while
the group's total organic sales, which exclude currency swings
and acquisitions, grew 4.5 percent.
Nestle, the world's largest packaged foods maker, last month
forecast sales growth around 5 percent this year, at the low end
of its long-term goal, as it grapples with deflation in Europe
and a slowdown in China.
($1 = 58.0274 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Keith Weir)