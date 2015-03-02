PepsiCo to close Russian juice plant

MOSCOW, March 2 PepsiCo Inc said on
Monday it would close a juice plant outside Moscow as demand in
Russia falls due to an economic slump and the Ukraine crisis.
Russia's economy is set to see its first recession this year
since the aftermath of the global financial crisis as sanctions
imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict and a
sharp drop in oil prices bite.
PepsiCo, the biggest fruit juice producer in Russia, said it
would close a plant in the town of Ramenskoye which employs 400
staff and has more than 10 production lines.
The move comes less than a year after rival Coca-Cola Co
announced the closure of two of its four fruit juice
plants in Russia.
"From June 2015, juice production will be centred at
Lebedyansky plant (the Lipetsk region) - one of the largest
juice-producing plants in Europe," PepsiCo said.
Three production lines will be moved from Ramenskoye to
Lebedyansky and a plant in Vladivostok while the rest will be
mothballed until the market improves, it said.
According to Euromonitor, PepsiCo had a 40 percent share of
the Russian juice market last year, followed by Coca-Cola with a
24.1 percent share.
The juice market fell in Russia 2.5 percent in 2014 after a
1.5 percent decline in 2013 and an increase of 3.7 percent in
2012, Euromonitor said.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing
by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Heavens)