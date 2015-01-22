版本:
PM says Russian banks to get capital from wealth fund by end-Jan- TASS

MOSCOW Jan 22 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday a government programme to recapitalise Russia's banking system with money from the National Wealth Fund should be completed by the end of the month, TASS news agency reported.

Medvedev also told a government meeting that Moscow would honour all its social obligations despite the economic crisis, the agency added. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
