CORRECTED-PM says Russian banks to get capital boost via OFZ by end-Jan- TASS

MOSCOW Jan 22 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday a government programme to recapitalise Russia's banking system using OFZ treasury bonds should be completed by the end of the month, TASS news agency reported.

Medvedev also told a government meeting that Moscow would honour all its social obligations despite the economic crisis, the agency added. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)