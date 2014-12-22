版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一

Russia's Polyus announces intention of secondary listing in Moscow

MOSCOW Dec 22 Polyus Gold International , Russia's largest gold producer, announced on Monday an intention to obtain secondary listing on the Moscow Exchange .

It did not provide any other details. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
