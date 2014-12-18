版本:
Putin says Russia's turn to Asia was planned long ago

MOSCOW Dec 18 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia's turn towards Asia was a long-planned move and that a new gas route to China would help both sides.

At his annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said: "The gas contract with China was not made at a loss. Both sides will benefit." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
