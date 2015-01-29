版本:
2015年 1月 29日

Putin says Russia to remain part of global economy

MOSCOW Jan 29 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia will remain a part of the global economy but needs to strengthen its financial and economic sovereignty.

Addressing Russian regional leaders, Putin said regional chiefs must track food inflation to prevent any price "speculation". Russia's economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and by the fall in global oil prices.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova,; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
