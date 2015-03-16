版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 18:54 BJT

Russia's Putin appears in public for first time since March 5

STRELNA, Russia, March 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on Monday, making his first public appearance since March 5.

Putin met Atambayev in the Constantine Palace, outside Russia's second city of St. Petersburg. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐