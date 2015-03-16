Russia's Putin appears in public for first time since March 5

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STRELNA, Russia, March 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin met Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on Monday, making his first public appearance since March 5.
Putin met Atambayev in the Constantine Palace, outside Russia's second city of St. Petersburg. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.