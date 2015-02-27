版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五

Austria's Raiffeisenbank says will close branches in Russian far east

MOSCOW Feb 27 Austria's Raiffeisenbank said on Friday it would close its branches in Russia's far east after finding that the network offered little income and had few opportunities for growth.

"In the current environment, it is important to be efficient and profitable," the bank said in a statement. "In the development of our sales network, we will focus on those cities where our offices show sufficient profitability."

The bank will close seven branches in six cities in the far east of Russia, it added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper)
