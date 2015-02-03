版本:
Russian cenbank governor calls Rosneft bond placement "non-transparent" - Forbes

MOSCOW Feb 3 Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that Rosneft's bond placement worth 625 billion roubles ($9.46 billion) in December was "non-transparent".

"I think that Rosneft deal was non-transparent, unclear to the market and was an additional factor of volatility in the market. But not the main one," she told the Russian edition of Forbes magazine in an interview.

($1 = 66.0800 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
