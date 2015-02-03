CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Russian central bank says Rosneft bond added to rouble woes -Forbes

(Corrects to show that rouble hit a record low on Dec. 16)
MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's central bank governor
said a rouble-denominated bond worth nearly $10 billion that
Rosneft issued in December had added to pressure on
the currency because the market was expecting the oil producer
to buy dollars with it.
Days after issuing the bond, Rosneft said it would not use
the funds raised to buy foreign currency. The Dec. 11 625
billion rouble bond was for projects in Russia, it said.
On Dec. 16, the day after Rosneft's disclaimer, the central
bank had increased its benchmark interest rate by 650 basis
points to 17 percent, citing the need to curb increased
devaluation and inflationary risks. Hours later the rouble
fell to an all-time low.
Rosneft has denied any link between its deal and rouble
volatility.
However, in an interview with the Russian edition of Forbes
magazine, Elvira Nabiullina said: "I think that Rosneft deal was
non-transparent, unclear to the market and was an additional
factor of volatility in the market. But not the main one."
"...the deal raised expectations that the roubles raised
would reach the forex market... These fears had no ground... But
still, there was this misunderstanding on the market which was a
factor which played against the rouble," she said.
Rosneft's net debt stood at $45 billion at the end of last
September and its repayments this year, mostly in dollars, will
total $19.75 billion.
On Jan. 26, Rosneft raised 400 billion roubles in the
domestic bond market, also saying it would not use the funds to
buy foreign currency.
Last Friday, Russian central bank unexpectedly cut its key
interest rate by 200 basis points to 15 percent.
