Russia's Rosneft may get 300 bln rbls from National Wealth Fund

KRASNOYARSK, Russia Feb 27 Russian state oil firm Rosneft may get 300 billion roubles ($5 billion) from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to finance five projects, both upstream and downstream, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Rosneft had asked for more than 2 trillion roubles from the NWF, one of two Russian rainy day funds, but had to adjust its request given the difficult economic situation. ($1 = 60.9020 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
