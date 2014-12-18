Russian govt, exporters agree on level for FX assets - newspaper

MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia's largest exporters have
agreed to limit their foreign currency assets to levels they had
on Oct. 1, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday, describing
the move as part of measures to stabilise the rouble.
Citing sources, Vedomosti said the companies reached
agreement with government and central bank officials on
Wednesday to make sure their foreign currency assets were back
at the October levels by March 1.
It gave no further details as to how this would support the
rouble, which saw its sharpest fall since 1998 earlier this
week.
On Wednesday, the rouble moved higher, showing its sharpest
rise in 16 years after the government pressured exporters not to
hoard foreign-currency earnings and the central bank announced
new measures to support financial stability.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Vladimir
Abramov, editing by Elizabeth Piper)