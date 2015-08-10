U.S. sanctions put Gazprom-Shell alliance plans in jeopardy

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Aug 10 Royal Dutch Shell's
plans to build a strategic alliance with Russia's Gazprom
could be in jeopardy after the United States added one
of Gazprom's biggest gas fields to its list of Russian sanctions
on Friday.
Shell and Gazprom signed an agreement in June to develop a
strategic alliance in the gas sector, ranging from upstream -
exploration and production - to sales, including possible asset
swaps.
Development of the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field on the island of
Sakhalin in the Pacific, a project known as Sakhalin-3, has been
seen as central to that alliance as it would allow the two
companies to expand their sole existing LNG venture, Sakhalin-2,
located nearby.
State-owned Gazprom was believed to be considering selling a
stake in Sakhalin-3 to Shell, which confirmed only last week
that it was interested in buying a share, possibly through an
asset swap, according to Bloomberg. It may now have to rethink
those plans.
On Friday the U.S. government said it was restricting
exports, re-exports and transfers of technology and equipment to
the Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field.
Shell, with considerable assets in the United States, would
face consequences if it went against the sanction, as would
other potential foreign investors.
U.S. officials have repeatedly said that sanctions on
Russia's energy sector - part of broader penalties imposed since
2014 over Moscow's involvement in Ukraine - would target new
projects, not existing supplies as that could cause a spike in
global energy prices.
"It is clear that this is a signal to Shell - don't go into
new projects, deal with existing ones," an executive at a
Russian energy company who works on projects in Sakhalin said,
on condition of anonymity.
Last year, Washington slapped sanctions on an Arctic project
that state-owned Russian oil major Rosneft planned to
develop with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, effectively
forcing the two companies to suspend drilling despite the
discovery of oil.
Sanctions have also affected Russian energy firms' ability
to raise long-term funding and plans to develop shale and
deep-water oil resources.
However, this is the first time natural gas production has
been targeted and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman,
Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions would
further damage bilateral relations.
Several sources at Gazprom said its lawyers were studying
the impact of the U.S. decision. Executives at the company,
which announced a 71 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on
Monday, told a conference call it was too early to say how the
decision could affect the project.
SURGICAL STRIKE
Gazprom wants Sakhalin-3 to provide gas to expand capacity
at Sakhalin-2 to as much as 15 million tonnes a year by the next
decade from 10 million currently. Shell is the only foreign
investor to have expressed interest so far.
Alexander Kornilov, energy analyst at Alfa Bank in Moscow,
said Gazprom would have to postpone development of
Yuzhno-Kirinskoye and the planned expansion of Sakhalin-2 as
both would require Western drilling and liquefaction
technologies, which Russia is lacking.
"New sanctions is a surgical strike aimed at slowing down
Gazprom's LNG projects in Asia. It will be impossible for
Gazprom to develop Yuzhno-Kirinskoye without partners," he said
citing difficult drilling conditions.
Sakhalin is one of the most important regions in Russia for
foreign investment due to its offshore deposits.
Yuzhno-Kirinskoye has reserves of 640 billion cubic metres -
enough to supply Japan for five years - and 97 million tonnes of
gas condensate, a by-product similar to oil.
Shell and Gazprom have invested more than $20 billion in
Sakhalin-2, one of the world's largest liquefaction plants and
Japan Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp are also
investors.
Shell said it was engaging with the relevant authorities and
taking action to ensure it complies with all applicable
sanctions or related measures.
"Shell remains committed to working in Russia and we value
working with our Russian partners and colleagues," a Shell
spokeswoman said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)