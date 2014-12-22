版本:
Russia's Sberbank suspends taking new requests on car loans, mortgages - RIA

MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia's Sberbank, the country's largest lender, has suspended until the end of February taking new requests from retail clients on loans for automobiles and mortgages, RIA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova, editing by Thomas Grove)
