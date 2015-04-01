版本:
Russia to make guarantees worth 16 bln rbls to GAZ, 19 bln rbls to UTair

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 1 Russia's government has agreed to provide state guarantees of debts worth 16 billion roubles ($275.15 million) to car maker GAZ and another 19 billion roubles to airline UTair, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

The government is also considering several requests for state guarantees worth around 40 billion roubles for Ural Airlines, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, and construction firm SU-155, Ulyukayev said. ($1 = 58.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
