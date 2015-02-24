UPDATE 1-Russia warns of gas risks after Ukraine fails to pre-pay

(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia's Gazprom said
on Tuesday there were "serious" risks to gas transit to Europe
via Ukraine after Kiev failed to make a pre-payment.
Gazprom said in a statement that Ukraine had 219 million
cubic metres (mcm) of gas left that would be used up in two
days. With no new payment, Russia would be forced to stop
supplies to Ukraine, Gazprom added.
"It creates serious risks for gas transit to Europe," it
said. Europe gets around a third of its gas needs from Russia,
with roughly half being pumped via Ukraine.
On Monday, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz accused
Gazprom of failing to supply gas that Kiev had paid for in
advance, days after Moscow said it was sending some gas destined
for Ukraine directly to regions held by rebels.
After cutting off Ukraine's gas for six months, Moscow
resumed supplies in late-2014 when the two sides signed an
interim agreement, under which Kiev would pay off some of its
debts and pre-pay for supplies for the winter.
Naftogaz said the Russian firm had broken this deal by
delivering only 47 mcm of a 114 mcm order that Kiev had paid for
in advance last Thursday.
Last week Ukraine cut supplies of gas to eastern regions
held by pro-Russian rebels, and Moscow began supplying gas to
the separatist regions directly for the first time.
A Gazprom spokesman said the supplies to the rebel regions
were being shipped under a contract with Naftogaz.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)