Ukraine has sent $15 mln for Russian gas, money yet to arrive-minister

BRIEF-Rignet files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
KRASNOYARSK, Russia Feb 27 Ukraine has sent $15 million to pay for Russian gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Friday quoted natural gas producer Gazprom as saying, but he added that the money had not yet arrived.
Gazprom said this week there were serious risks to gas transit to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev failed to make a pre-payment for supplies. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* In addition, selling stockholder may offer up to 4.8 million shares of co's common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2q3Xi14) Further company coverage:
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. announces quarter ended March 31, 2017 financial results
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016