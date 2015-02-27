版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 14:31 BJT

Ukraine has sent $15 mln for Russian gas, money yet to arrive-minister

KRASNOYARSK, Russia Feb 27 Ukraine has sent $15 million to pay for Russian gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Friday quoted natural gas producer Gazprom as saying, but he added that the money had not yet arrived.

Gazprom said this week there were serious risks to gas transit to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev failed to make a pre-payment for supplies. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐