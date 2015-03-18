UPDATE 1-Russia says mulls maximum gas discount for Kiev of $100/1,000 cm

(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, March 18 Russia may consider giving
Ukraine a maximum discount on gas supplies of $100 per 1,000
cubic metres (cm), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
on Wednesday, staking out Moscow's position before talks in
Brussels.
Last year, Russia and Ukraine clinched a 'winter gas' deal
negotiated by the European Union. It included a $100 discount,
temporary lifting of Moscow's demand for Kiev to 'take-or-pay'
for gas and a request for Kiev to pay off some of its debts.
The deal expires on March 31 and Ukraine, a transit country
for around 40 percent of Russian gas to Europe, will return to
the original 2009 gas contract. Russia, the European Union and
Ukraine plan to meet on March 20 to discuss a new deal.
"Regarding a discount - it is provided by the government,
this is our good will. It (the discount) could be provided in
the amount of our export duty but no more than the export duty,"
Medvedev said.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters last
week that if the gas price was $330 or more per 1,000 cubic
metres in the second quarter, then the maximum discount for Kiev
would be $100.
If the price was lower, the discount would be no more than
30 percent of the price. The price for the second quarter could
be in the range of $350-$360 with no discount, he said.
On Monday, Ukraine's Naftogaz paid another $15 million for
Russian gas, enough for seven days of supplies. Gas supplies to
east Ukraine, where an uneasy truce has reduced fighting between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian troops, are excluded from
current bills but should be paid, Novak has said.
