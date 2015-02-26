Russia's Gazprom says ready to compromise on gas for east Ukraine

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was willing to compromise with Ukraine over gas supplies to rebel-held regions in its east.
"We are ready at the moment to exclude our gas supplies to Donbass from our discussions (with Ukraine)," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.
He also said that Ukraine had prepaid for Russian gas until the end of the week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.