版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 18:42 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says ready to compromise on gas for east Ukraine

MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was willing to compromise with Ukraine over gas supplies to rebel-held regions in its east.

"We are ready at the moment to exclude our gas supplies to Donbass from our discussions (with Ukraine)," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He also said that Ukraine had prepaid for Russian gas until the end of the week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐