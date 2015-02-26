Russia's Gazprom says ready to compromise on gas for east Ukraine

MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was willing to compromise with Ukraine over gas supplies to rebel-held regions in its east.

"We are ready at the moment to exclude our gas supplies to Donbass from our discussions (with Ukraine)," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He also said that Ukraine had prepaid for Russian gas until the end of the week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)