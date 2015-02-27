版本:
Ukraine's Naftogaz says sends $15 mln in gas payments to Gazprom

KIEV Feb 27 Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz has sent $15 million to Russian gas producer Gazprom for gas supplies, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev said on Friday.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Naftogaz had sent the money, just days after Moscow threatened to cut off supplies to its neighbors due to non-payment. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
