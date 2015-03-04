Russia's Putin says doesn't want repetition of gas conflicts with Ukraine

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he didn't want gas conflicts with Ukraine similar to those in the past.
Putin also said that Ukraine had pre-paid gas from Russia enough for two days.
Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev last June and restored them in December in a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills that marked the third such clash in a decade, after similar rows in 2006 and 2009.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.