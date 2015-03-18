版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 20:44 BJT

Russia may consider gas discount for Kiev but not higher than $100/1,000 cm - PM

MOSCOW, March 18 Russia may consider giving Ukraine a gas discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres but that would be the maximum discount, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"Regarding a discount - it is provided by the government, this is our good will. It (the discount) could be provided in the amount of our export duty but no more than the export duty," Medvedev said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐