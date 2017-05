Russia says gas talks with Ukraine to continue in April

MOSCOW, March 20 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Moscow will continue talks on gas supplies to Ukraine in April after he met Ukrainian and the European Union officials in Brussels.

In televised comments, Novak also said that the Russian government will consider a discount for gas supplies to Ukraine in the second quarter and that a take-or-pay clause will be enacted from April 1. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman)