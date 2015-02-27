版本:
REFILE-Gazprom says Ukraine pays $15 mln for gas, enough for one day

(Corrects day in lead to Friday)

MOSCOW Feb 27 Russian gas company Gazprom said on Friday it had received $15 million from Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz for gas, enough money to cover one day of supplies.

Ukraine has to prepay for Russian gas deliveries. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
