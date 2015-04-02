Russia's VEB says to get 300 bln rbls in recapitalisation by end-year

MOSCOW, April 2 Russian state development bank VEB expects to receive 300 billion roubles ($5.29 billion) from the National Wealth Fund by the end of this year, VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"We will most likely get this by the end of the year," he told reporters. ($1 = 56.6980 roubles) (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)