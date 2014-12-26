版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 26日 星期五 23:28 BJT

Visa says can't support bank cards in Crimea due to U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW Dec 26 International credit and debit card company Visa Inc said on Friday it could no longer support bank cards being used in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month over the Ukraine crisis.

"Due to the latest U.S. sanctions imposed against Crimea by Executive Order 13685 of December 19, 2014, Visa is now prohibited from offering Visa-branded products and services to Crimea. This means that we can no longer support card issuing and merchant/ATM acquiring services in Crimea," Visa said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐