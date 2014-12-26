UPDATE 2-Visa, MasterCard stop supporting bank cards in Crimea

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
(Adds MasterCard's statement on Crimea)
MOSCOW Dec 26 The world's two largest credit and debit card companies, Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc , said on Friday they could no longer support bank cards being used in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month.
The United States last Friday prohibited U.S.-registered companies from investing in Crimea or providing services to firms operating there, among sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.
Visa said in a statement that the sanctions meant it could not offer Visa-branded products and services to Crimea.
"We can no longer support card issuing and merchant/ATM acquiring services in Crimea," it said.
Competitor MasterCard also said that it had to suspend operations with bank cards in Crimea due to the sanctions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt; Editing by Pravin Char/Ruth Pitchford)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: