Russian PM Medvedev signs order boosting VTB Bank's capital by 100 bln roubles

MOSCOW Dec 30 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order boosting the capital of the country's second-biggest bank VTB by 100 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), the government said on Tuesday.

The order was signed on Dec. 27, and the funds will be transferred from the National Wealth Fund as a part of wider plans to support Russia's banking sector, which is suffering from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis. ($1 = 58.4950 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
