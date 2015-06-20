Russia's CTC Media hopes for extra time to meet foreign ownership law

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Russia's CTC
Media may ask the government to push back the deadline
for reducing foreign ownership as time is running out for the
broadcaster to comply with a new law, the firm's chief executive
said on Saturday.
The company, of which Swedish broadcasting group MTG
owns nearly 38 percent, has until 2016 to comply with
the law that limits foreign ownership of media companies in
Russia to 20 percent.
It has been looking for a buyer for several months but Chief
Executive Yuliana Slashcheva said at the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum the company had not yet received
any offers.
"Hypothetically, we certainly hope that if we fail (to
sell)in time, we will be given extension for some time ... we
are the only ones who are selling such a large stake," she told
reporters.
"We hear that there is some lobbying for the possible
extension of the term... We think we will probably ask for ...
extension," she added.
She denied a report in Vedomosti newspaper that there had
been talks with telecoms group Rostelecom over sale,
saying only there were general negotiations with potential
partners whom she did not name.
CTC, hit by a sharp economic downturn in Russia, said in
April it would not pay a second-quarter dividend and forecast a
20-25 percent decline in full-year 2015 sales, in line with
analyst expectations for the Russian TV advertising market.
Slashcheva said she expected second-quarter advertising
revenue to be on par with the first quarter and admitted
advertisers were still reluctant to sign long-term deals.
"We are still selling monthly... As of today, we are still
selling June (inventory). Our sales house has never faced
anything like this before, neither in 2008, nor in 1998,"
Slashcheva said referring to Russia's previous economic
downturns.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs and
Louise Heavens)