Russian broadcaster CTC Media targets internet users

MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian broadcaster CTC Media
plans to expand its online presence in a bid to tap a
surge spending on internet advertising and offset slowing growth
in the TV ad market, it said on Thursday.
Russian advertising spending grew 9 percent in the third
quarter, with online advertising rising 27 percent - three times
faster than the TV segment, according to industry association
AKAR, as people increasingly watch movies and TV shows online.
Revenues at Russia's biggest non state-controlled
broadcaster rose in line with the market - by 9 percent in
rouble terms or 6 percent in dollars to $171 million, CTC said
in a statement.
"Russia's TV ad market continues to grow since it remains
underdeveloped with ad spend as a percentage of GDP still lower
than in Europe. However (the) ad market is slowing down in 2013
and 2014," said Chief Executive Yuliana Slashcheva.
"The macro forecasts on the Russian market are deteriorating
... which will of course influence overall business and the
company," she said on a conference call.
CTC, which runs three free-to-air entertainment channels in
Russia, revised down its estimate for TV ad market growth this
year and now expects high single-digit growth in rouble terms
compared with last year, against its previous estimate for a 10
percent increase.
Slashcheva said CTC aimed to diversify revenue streams in
the next five years, targeting digital projects, online services
and e-commerce - part of a strategy to make CTC a leader in
content creation and distribution via "all potentially
monetiseable platforms", including mobile.
The company, which already has production companies, is
focused on developing more of its own content including through
partnerships and joint ventures with Russian and international
production companies, said Slashcheva.
CTC also reported a $46.7 million net profit for the third
quarter against a $38.5 million loss the year earlier when it
recorded a one-off impairment charge related to the planned
shift from analogue to digital broadcasting.
Analysts forecast net profit of around $29 million and
revenue of $174 million, according to Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S.
CTC is part-owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group
and private Russian media company National Media Group.