Russia's CTC Media Q1 net profit down 12 pct y/y

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
MOSCOW May 2 Russian broadcaster CTC Media reported net profit for the first three months of the year at $28.6 million, down 12 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
Diluted earnings per share were also down year-on-year by 14 percent to $0.18, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Total revenues rose by 2 percent to $195.3 million.
CTC is part-owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group, and private media company National Media Group, after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group in 2011.
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017