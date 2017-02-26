CORRECTED-INSIGHT-Treason charges against Russian cyber experts linked to 7-year-old accusations

(Corrects spelling of first name of Kimberly Zenz (from
Kimberley) in paragraph 9)
By Jack Stubbs and Svetlana Reiter
MOSCOW Feb 26 Treason charges brought in
December against two Russian state security officers and a
cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a
Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the
businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
They said the arrests concern allegations that the suspects
passed secrets to U.S. firm Verisign and other unidentified
American companies, which in turn shared them with U.S.
intelligence agencies.
Ruslan Stoyanov, head of the computer incidents
investigation team at Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab,
was arrested and charged with treason in December along with two
officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), since
identified as Sergei Mikhailov and Dmitry Dokuchayev.
Authorities have given no public explanation for the
arrests, which, as Reuters has previously reported, caused a
chill in cooperation between Russians and U.S. researchers in
the cyber crime-fighting field.
The source connected to the investigation said the arrests
were a result of accusations first made in 2010 by Pavel
Vrublevsky, a Russian businessman and founder of ChronoPay, an
online payments company. Vrublevsky told Reuters he had also
learned that the arrests were a response to his allegations:
that Stoyanov and Mikhailov had passed secrets on to American
firms.
A representative for Stoyanov's defence team declined to
comment for this article. Reuters was unable to locate
representatives for Mikhailov or Dokuchayev.
Verisign denies that it received information that was secret.
The firm's iDefense unit compiled dossiers on cyber crime for
clients including private firms and government agencies that
include U.S. intelligence services, but it says its research did
not contain classified information.
Its employees have said they knew Stoyanov, a former Russian
police cyber crime official who later had a career as a
consultant.
“Nothing like the arrangement as described by Pavel
Vrublevsky ever took place,” said Kimberly Zenz, a former
analyst at Verisign's iDefense unit who knows Stoyanov.
Verisign Vice President Joshua Ray declined to comment on
Stoyanov specifically, but said his company acquired information
in unclassified ways and does not believe its reports to
government agencies and other customers included state secrets.
Stoyanov's employer, Kaspersky, declined to comment, but
referred back to an earlier statement in which it said the
charges against Stoyanov related to a period before he joined
the company in 2012.
Russian authorities, including the FSB, have declined to
comment on the case. The Kremlin has said only that President
Vladimir Putin is aware of reports about it. Reuters received no
reply to requests for comment from the FSB and Kremlin for this
story.
NO ACTION FOR YEARS
Until now, the Russian authorities had taken no action over
the allegations made by Vrublevsky against Stoyanov and
Mikhailov.
December's arrests came shortly after the United States
accused Russia of trying to influence its presidential election
through computer hacking, an accusation Moscow denies.
Reuters has reported in the past that researchers in the
cyber security field in both countries believe Moscow intended
the arrests as a signal, in response to the U.S. hacking
accusations, that it would now take action against forms of
cooperation that it previously tolerated.
That conclusion is likely to be reinforced by the apparent
resurrection of the seven-year-old Vrublevsky allegations, which
the Russian authorities previously did not follow up on.
“I can confirm we (Chronopay) expect to be part of this
case. In 2010 we provided the FSB and other important Russian
agencies with evidence that at least one FSB employee, as well
as several other people, were involved in treason,” Vrublevsky
told Reuters, referring to his past allegations against Stoyanov
and Mikhailov.
After Vrublevsky first made his allegations against Stoyanov
and Mikhailov, he was arrested and convicted on charges of
organising a cyber attack on a rival Internet payments firm that
competed with ChronoPay. He is now free on parole and has always
denied guilt.
He has long said the charges against him were brought by
Russian authorities in part as a result of information about his
business activity that was illegally leaked by FSB officer
Mikhailov to Stoyanov, who worked in the private sector as a
consultant and had contacts with Western firms including
Verisign.
Vrublevsky said he believed Mikhailov and Stoyanov also
passed secrets to other firms, although Verisign is the only
firm he has identified.
Vrublevsky and the source connected to the investigation
also disclosed that a fourth person had been arrested in the
case. They identified him as Georgy Fomchenkov, although they
did not say how he was connect with the treason allegations.
The source connected to the investigation said Fomchenkov
was a former FSB officer. Reuters was unable to contact
Fomchenkov or a representative of him, find any further
information about his identity from publicly available sources,
or determine what role he was accused of playing in the case.
Public documents available online show Stoyanov and
Fomchenkov both had appeals against their detention rejected by
the Moscow District Military Court on Feb. 15. Two days later,
Mikhailov lost an appeal at the same court, which often hears
sensitive cases relating to state security.
Neither Vrublevsky nor the source connected with the
investigation offered an explanation as to why they believe the
Russian authorities would resurrect such an old case seven years
after the allegations were first made.
However, the source said he believed the case may not be the
sole reason why Russian authorities had decided to arrest the
men now: in his experience, he said, Russian authorities at
times use old cases as a way of charging people suspected of
later crimes.
