UPDATE 2-Russia says foreign spies plan cyber attack on banking system

* Central bank says aware of threat
* Says has drawn up plan to counteract any attack
(Adds comments from central bank)
By Christian Lowe and Natalia Zinets
MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec 2 Russia said on Friday it had
uncovered a plot by foreign spy agencies to sow chaos in
Russia's banking system via a coordinated wave of cyber attacks
and fake social media reports about banks going bust.
Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security
Service (FSB), said that the servers to be used in the alleged
cyber attack were located in the Netherlands and registered to a
Ukrainian web hosting company called BlazingFast.
The attack, which was to target major national and
provincial banks in several Russian cities, was meant to start
on Dec. 5, the FSB said in a statement.
"It was planned that the cyber attack would be accompanied
by a mass send-out of SMS messages and publications in social
media of a provocative nature regarding a crisis in the Russian
banking system, bankruptcies and license withdrawals," it said.
"The FSB is carrying out the necessary measures to
neutralise threats to Russia's economic and information
security."
The statement did not say which countries' intelligence
agencies were behind the alleged plot.
SITUATION 'UNDER CONTROL'
Russia's central bank said it was aware of the threat and
was in constant contact with the security services. In a
statement sent to Reuters, it said it had drawn up a plan to
counteract any attack.
"The situation is under control. Banks have been given
necessary guidance," the central bank said.
Anton Onoprichuk, director of Kiev-based BlazingFast, said
neither the FSB nor any other intelligence agency had been in
touch with his company. He told Reuters he was waiting for more
information so his firm could investigate.
Asked if his servers could be used to mount a cyber attack
he said: "Technically it is possible. It is possible with any
hosting company, where you rent a server. You can attack
whatever (you want) from it and in 99 percent of cases it will
become known only after the event."
Russia has been on high alert for foreign-inspired cyber
attacks since U.S. officials accused the Kremlin of being
involved in hacks on Democratic Party emails during the U.S.
presidential election.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said at the time that the
United States would mount a "proportional" response to Russia.
Since then, there have been a number of cyber attacks
affecting Russian institutions, though it is unclear if they
were linked to the row between Moscow and Washington.
In October, a network of Ukrainian hackers released a cache
of emails obtained from the account of an aide to Kremlin
adviser Vladislav Surkov.
And on Nov. 11, Russian lenders Sberbank and Alfa Bank said
they had been hit by cyber attacks
Sberbank on Friday declined to comment on the FSB's
statement. The press service of VTB, Russia's second-largest
state-run lender, said its security systems guaranteed clients'
transactions were completely protected.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in KIEV, Elena
Fabrichnaya and Kira Zavyalova in MOSCOW; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)