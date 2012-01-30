UPDATE 1-Daimler, Renault to up stakes in Russian partners

* Renault to take 50 pct stake in AvtoVAZ in H1
* Daimler "ready" to buy control of Kamaz
* AvtoVAZ shares up 6 pct, Kamaz 12.7 pct higher
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 30 European autos giants
Daimler and Renault are ready to take
controlling stakes in their Russian partners after years of
talks, newswires said, citing state conglomerate Russian
Technologies, which holds stakes in the automakers.
French group Renault, which owns 25 percent of AvtoVAZ
, could take control of the Lada-maker during the first
half of the year, Russian Technologies head Sergei Chemezov was
quoted as saying, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.
Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan have
already agreed to start building their own models at AvtoVAZ's
sprawling central Russian plant and have the blessing of Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin to take full control.
Renault bought the 25 percent stake for $1 billion in late
2008, but the deal quickly turned sour when the financial crisis
destroyed sales and forced AvtoVAZ to be bailed out by the
government.
Shares in AvtoVAZ closed up 6.3 percent at 23.47 roubles,
valuing the company at a little over $1.1 billion.
"Renault-Nissan is likely to restructure AvtoVAZ's
operations, and the change in ownership would be an
improvement...although we believe the automaker would continue
to receive substantial government support," said Renaissance
Capital analyst Ivan Kim.
A Renault spokeswoman said discussions on the stake increase
remained in progress, as they had been since the financial
crisis. "Nothing has changed," she said.
BUY IT FROM US
Renault, Nissan and AvtoVAZ are the world's third biggest
car company if you combine their sales, behind General Motors
and Volkswagen -- both of which are also
investing in the fast-growing Russian market.
Western carmakers are investing heavily in Russia to take
advantage of government incentives to boost local manufacturing
and a market that grew 39 percent in 2011.
Russian Technologies' Chemezov was also quoted as saying
German group Daimler could take control of truck-maker Kamaz
, in which it already owns an 11 percent stake.
Kamaz shares jumped 12.7 percent on the comments.
"They (Daimler) are ready to increase it to a controlling
stake," Chemezov, whose Russian Technologies owns 49.9 percent
in Kamaz, was quoted as saying by Interfax.
"Where can the buy it from? Only from us," he was reported
to have added.
A spokeswoman for Daimler said it had the right of refusal
for a 10 percent stake from investment bank Troika Dialog, now
part of state lender Sberbank, and had yet to make a
final decision on whether to take it up.
Daimler's partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) controls 4 percent of Kamaz.