Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer
Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO)
of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on
Monday.
Detsky Mir said in a statement that the offering was
expected to be exclusively of its secondary shares.
The selling shareholders are the Sistema business
conglomerate, the Russia-China Investment Fund, and certain
members of the management teams of Detsky Mir and Sistema.
Sistema intends to maintain strategic control over Detsky
Mir in the medium term by retaining majority ownership, Detsky
Mir said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)