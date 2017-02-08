REFILE-Russia's Detsky Mir prices share sale at bottom of range-sources

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital reports qtrly gross profit of $4.2 mln
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
Detsky Mir declined to comment. ($1 = 59.4112 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: