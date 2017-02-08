版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 13:36 BJT

REFILE-Russia's Detsky Mir prices share sale at bottom of range-sources

(Refiles to fix day of the week)

MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

Detsky Mir declined to comment. ($1 = 59.4112 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐